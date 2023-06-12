Woli Arole Announces 5000 Hours Pray -A-Thon For Guinness World Record

Comedian Woli Arole has announced that he will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon prayer session.

He announced this via Instagram on Sunday, tagging the Guinness World Records, Lagos-based Pastor Poju Oyemade, colleague Woli Agba, and others.

“PRAY – A – THON…….5000 hours……It is doable….Anticipate…..Guinness Book of Record,” he wrote.

The actor’s announcement comes in the wake of several attempts across the country to set world records.

A chef in Ekiti State, Damilola Adeparusi is currently on a mission to set a new world record weeks after Akwa-Ibom-born chef, Hilda Baci completed yet-to-be-confirmed 100 hours of cooking in Lagos last month.

There are also rumors of an Ebonyi-based baker who plans to bake for 140 hours.

However, Woli Arole said on Monday that the pray-a-thon he plans to hold is “beyond setting a record.” The comic called it a revival, adding that the date and venue for the prayer meeting are set.

“This is to stir the heart of MEN to PRAY… We PRAY until something Happens. We are SET!!!” he wrote.