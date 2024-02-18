Video: Nigerians React As Woli Arole Turns Pastor, Hugs Women During Deliverance Session

A Nigerian comedian cum actor, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Woli Arole, has come under criticism online over his new calling as a pastor.

Naija News reports that the comedian, in a video shared on Instagram, was seen conducting a deliverance session in a Church, which got many people under the anointing.

Woli Arole also hugged some church members closely, including women, while praying for them.

The video generated mixed reactions, with many expressing surprise that Woli Arole is now a pastor, while others voiced displeasure at him for hugging the women.

@emperor_josh wrote: “Ahhh Jesu! Brother you have to be very careful o. I think you should pray for a contactless anointing, such that when you speak alone the spirit of God will be felt and you don’t necessarily need to make contact. This is not too good, you holding a woman this way?”

@the_pearlsorganicskincare wrote: “Why hugging a woman like that tho, omo if na abroad them fit charge u for sexual assault.”

@oluwa_ferranmi wrote: “This thing is so funny ehn😂😂 I remembered woli arole coming to CCC student parish Lautech trying to make me fall by hugging me but I never did 😂 he just went ahead to tell me God loves you and I said yes I know😂😂 me and my guys just bursted into laughing after he left….. Holyspirit is not about falling down , it’s a deep connection with the “I am that I am”.”

@theakpevwe__ wrote: “If a pastor tries to hold me this way… I will push you!!!”

@pretty_dupsy_ wrote: “I thought arole was a comedian , wahala”

@skuadeofficial wrote: “People are quick to judge First of all before u judge him do u know the relationship between him & the people he hugs 🤗 don’t be too fast Abeg 😠 …have been watching this guy for a while now and he has really shown to us on this social space that God exist and there’s power in the name of Jesus…”

@ibraheemoloye wrote: “What the actual heck is this? Holding people’s wives in the name of prophetism? What manner of man of God touches women who aren’t their wives or daughters,? Please stop this rubbish you are doing”

@ibraheemoloye wrote: “This video is really annoying,.. @officialarole this is absolutely unacceptable, what is this?”

@bankyhunter wrote: “Who ordained you @officialarole just curious, under which prophet did you receive your mantle”