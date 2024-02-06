‘This Is Freaking Baseless’ – Woli Arole Knocks Betty Irabor Over Claims Against Nigerian Pastors

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Woli Arole, has berated media personality, Betty Irabor, over a ‘false’ claim about Nigerian pastors amidst the current economic challenge in the country.

Naija News reports that Betty, in a post via her social media account, asked the men of God to provide relief materials for the needy instead of asking them to pray more.

She argued that the men of God can become answered prayers by opening food banks, blood banks, soup kitchens, shelters and dispensaries for their members.

In response, Arole, in a post via his Instagram page, claimed that Betty’s claim about Nigerian clergymen not providing for their members is false.

According to him, some pastors engage in charitable works but do not publicise them online to avoid social media attacks.

He wrote, “I personally don’t meddle into people’s personal tweets or post, but I think I needed to post this write here; The Church is trying his best, the fact that they don’t post doesn’t mean they don’t DO!!!!. Go and check google I know what Pastor E A Adeboye and redeemed church has contributed to hospitals, @pastorpoju recently gave money to entrepreneurs @bolajiid recently donated money to victims of Ibadan explosion, @mfm_ministries does a lot of charity @daystarng charitable works is uncountable, the fact that they don’t post doesn’t mean they don’t do, so this attack and speech against MEN of GOD is freaking baseless!!. Do your research before you speak!!!!.

“Stop making the church feel like they are the cause of your mishap. The Church has helped a lot, grown a lot, supported a lot. They might not get it all right, but how about what they got right. Abeggggi!!!!!!. Bible says “There’s a time to talk and there’s a time to be silent”. This is a time to TALK Abeg!!!!!. If the church has also being part of your journey for good this is not a time to also SHUT UP, freaking SPEAK UP!!!!. I am a proud of the CHURCH and I am proud of it!!!!. Any product of the church in the audience?”