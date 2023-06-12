Uncertainty Lingers Over Sirika’s Claims On Nigeria Air

The unveiling of Nigeria Air, the supposed national carrier, has sparked controversy with no resolution in sight.

Ex-Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had previously unveiled the airline’s name and logo in July 2018 at the Farnborough International Air Show, promising that it would commence operations within five months.

However, two months later, the Federal Government put the project on hold.

This move sparked public queries, particularly given the publicity and funds dedicated to the project.

On May 26, 2023, a program to unveil Nigeria Air was organized by the ministry under Sirika’s supervision.

Despite the preceding backlash regarding the use of an Ethiopian Airlines plane for the unveiling, Sirika was pleased that the Federal Government had followed through on the project.

In an interview on ARISE Television, Sirika clarified several issues and denied the aviation ministry’s involvement in the unveiling.

He stated that the owners of Nigeria Air, a consortium comprising the federal government (five per cent) and Ethiopian Airlines (49 per cent majority shareholders) were responsible for the unveiling as part of their marketing strategy.

However, several documents in the public domain suggest that the Ministry of Aviation organized the unveiling.

An invitation letter issued by the ministry invites guests to the “official unveiling of Nigeria Air,” with the venue listed as the Nigeria Air Operations Control Centre at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The event itinerary indicated that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry would give the welcome address, followed by goodwill messages from the Chairmen of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Aviation, and then the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

Several aviation stakeholders that spoke with Daily Trust confirmed that they received invitations from the ministry, further clouding the narrative surrounding Nigeria Air’s unveiling.

See the documents below: