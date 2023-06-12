Politicians Must Imbibe MKO Abiola’s Leadership Qualities – Kalu

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised Nigerian politicians to live up to expectations by imbibing the leadership qualities of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, MKO Abiola.

The frontline aspirant for the 10th Senate President cautioned politicians against divisive utterances and campaigns of calumny, saying the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

In his Democracy Day message, on Monday, the former Governor of Abia State also urged politicians to make the welfare of Nigerians a top priority and urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu in its determination to reposition Nigeria.

The lawmaker urged the Tinubu-led administration to run an all-inclusive government, stressing that there is a need for Nigeria to build institutions that will strengthen democratic virtues.

He said: “As we mark the 30 years of June 12, 1993, presidential election believed widely to have been won by Bashorun MKO Abiola, the political class must live up to expectations by imbibing Abiola’s leadership qualities.

“It is a new era for the country and as such, all hands must be on deck to support the new president for the sake of nation-building.

“Nigeria’s democracy has been growing steadily. No doubt there are a few challenges but above all, the country has sustained democratic processes at all levels.

“We must build institutions that will strengthen democratic virtues in the interest of the people.”