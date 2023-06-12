Novak Djokovic Says No To Retirement After Winning 23rd Grand Slam At French Open

Novak Djokovic has insisted that he is not thinking of retirement yet after clinching a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam title on Sunday to become the oldest tennis player to win the title.

The 36-year-old Djokovic broke the tie of 22 major titles he had previously held with longtime rival Rafael Nadal after defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final in straight sets.

Djokovic currently possesses three Roland Garros titles in addition to his 10 Australian Open, seven Wimbledon, and three US Open medals.

He will retake the top spot in the global rankings today, June 12. He is the only tennis player to have at least three victories in each of the four Slams.

Since clocking 30 years old, he has triumphed in 11 Grand Slam events.

When asked if he could win 24 or 25 major championships, he responded, “Why not?”

Even though his career rival Roger Federer has retired from tennis with 20 majors and Rafael Nadal who is 37-year-old had said he would announce his retirement from the game in 2024, Novak Djokovic believes his journey in the game is far from finished.

He said, “Of course, the journey is still not over. I feel if I’m winning Slams, why even think about ending the career that already has been going on for 20 years?

“So I still feel motivated, I still feel inspired to play the best tennis in these tournaments. Those are the ones that count I guess the most in the history of our sport.

“I now look forward to Wimbledon”.