Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 12th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 12th June 2023.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, hailed the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola. He described the late businessman who died in suspicious circumstances after his election was annulled by the late Gen Sani Abacha, as the symbol of democracy.

The Guardian: As Nigerians commemorate 30 years of annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Afenifere and Yoruba Self-determination Groups, have tasked President Bola Tinubu on how to achieve the ideals of the election, considered to be fairest and freest in Nigeria’s history.

Vanguard: AS Nigerians celebrate the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential poll, President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigerians must never take democracy for granted noting that the winner of the June 12, 1993 annulled president election, Chief MKO Abiola sacrificed his life for it.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu this morning reminded Nigerians of the sacrifices made to attain democracy, saying everything must be done to defend it. In a 25-paragrah Democracy Day broadcast, aired on television and radio stations, he said the sacrifices made by the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Abiola, and others, must not be in vain.

Daily Trust: Two speakership aspirants, Aliyu Betara and Yusuf Gagdi, have stepped down for Tajudeen Abbas. Abbas is the preferred candidate of President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position. The APC has nominated Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for speaker and deputy speaker of the 10th national assembly, respectively.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.