MKO Abiola: Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Messages Tinubu On Democracy Day

On Monday, June 12, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), felicitated with Nigerians and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the country’s Democracy Day.

While congratulating Nigerians for their resilience since 1999, sustaining democracy through their votes, Buratai said that with Tinubu in the saddle, his “Renewed Hope Agenda” is a sure way to Nigeria’s greatness in all ramifications of national development.

Naija News reports that the former Ambassador to the Benin Republic stated this on his Facebook page on Monday morning.

“I congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of 2023 Nigeria’s Democracy Day Celebrations. Tinubu’s emergence as the 16th democratically elected President of Nigeria is another milestone in Nigeria’s march to an enduring democracy,” Buratai wrote.

The former COAS said Tinubu had seen it all in his struggle to ensure democracy takes root in Nigeria, adding that his years in the trenches in the early 1990s brought him out as a true democrat.

He also congratulated Nigerians for their resilience since 1999 to ensure democracy is sustained through their votes, assuring that with Tinubu in the saddle, his “Renewed Hope Agenda” is a sure way to Nigeria’s greatness in all ramifications of national development.

“Let me also pay tribute to Chief MKO Abiola GCFR for his sacrifice, which today June 12 we are celebrating. This is a clear confirmation that his sacrifice has not gone in vain. His spirits of selflessness, patriotism, and unity are worthy of emulation by all democratic leaders nationally and globally,” Buratai remarked on MKO Abiola.

According to him, Abiola was an international figure who fought for reparation as restitution for the injustices done to the black race worldwide, calling on the United Nations (UN) to declare 12 June every year as World Democracy Day.

“It is an honour well deserved by Chief MKO Abiola of blessed memory and all lovers of democracy by the international community,” he opined.