Kiddwaya’s Mom Reacts To Chef Damilola’s 120 Hours Cook-a-thon Feat

Susan Waya, mother of reality TV star, Kiddwaya, has shown her support for Ekiti-based Chef Damilola Adeparusi who is aiming to achieve the longest cooking category with a 120-hour target.

As of Monday, Adeparusi has been cooking for over 80 hours in her attempt to outcompete the unofficial 100-hour record of Hilda Baci.

Reacting to the Ekiti chef’s attempt, Waya expressed maximum respect for Adeparusi.

She particularly praised Chef Dammy serving her ‘meals on tray for the community to enjoy’ adding it was ‘a true representation of our culture’.

She wrote, “We all come from different backgrounds. It doesn’t matter how you project yourself. I have maximum respect for this young chef. Who got inspired by Hilda & decided to exceed the world Guinness record of 100.

“I love the fact that her meals are served on a tray for her community to enjoy. I miss stuff like that. A true representation of our culture.

“The elites or artists may not appreciate or encourage her because she’s a nobody from Ekiti or never heard of. But she’s done exceedingly well by crossing 60hrs. She deserves all the support. This is indeed commendable! Go girl‼!”

However, some individuals like Reno Omokri have condemned Adeparusi’s decision to go on her cook-a-thon before Guinness World Record recognized Baci.