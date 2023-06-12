June 12: Gbajabiamila Backs Tinubu, Says Nigerians Will Enjoy Dividends Of Democracy

Former House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, assured Nigerians on Monday that President Bola Tinubu will ensure they enjoy dividends of democracy under his administration.

Gbajabiamila, who was recently appointed as the Chief of Staff to the Nigerian President, asserted in his June 12 message to Nigerians that Tinubu, being someone who is a product of democracy and one of those who fought for civilian rule, will not disappoint the people.

He congratulated Nigerians for their unwavering support for the nation’s democracy as they marked this year’s Democracy Day.

“It is a unique milestone in the democratic journey with the election of President Tinubu, a thoroughbred democrat, who is noted for his tenacious defense of democracy,” Gbajabiamila said.

He said his joy stems from the fact that Nigerians are set to appreciate the true meaning of democracy because Tinubu “is a product of democracy”.

Gbajabiamila described the country’s leader as someone who understands and appreciates the tenets of democracy and the value it brings to the table of the populace.

“President Tinubu will not shy away from bringing to bear the dividends of democracy Nigerians have been yearning for,” he vouched.

Gbajabiamila thanked citizens for continuing to support civilian dispensation “by building its processes without wavering since 1999”.

He urged them to remain united amid socio-economic and political challenges and requested prayers for leaders for God’s guidance and wisdom.