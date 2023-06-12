June 12 Celebration: Tinubu Names Heroes Of Democracy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed some personalities who fought for the democracy of the nation and participated in the struggle to enthrone democracy.

In his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians on Monday, President Tinubu said these Nigerians stood for principles that are far more valuable than life themselves.

The President named Chief MKO Abiola, who is the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, as a martyr of democracy and the custodian of the sacred mandate that was so cruelly annulled.

Tinubu also named the wife of Chief Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, Pa Alfred Rewane, and Major General Shehu Yar’Adua (retd) as the heroes of the independence struggle and paid the ultimate price in the process. ⁣

He said “We can easily recall the sacrifice and martyrdom of Chief MKO Abiola, the custodian of the sacred mandate that was so cruelly annulled. ⁣

“He sacrificed his life in unyielding, patriotic defence of the ideals of democracy as symbolised in his choice, by his fellow countrymen and women, as their duly-elected President. ⁣

“There was an easier choice for him. It was to forgo the justice of his cause and opt for the path of ease and capitulation in the face of the tyranny of power. To his eternal credit and immortal glory, Abiola said no. He demonstrated the time-tested eternal truth that there are certain ideals and principles that are far more valuable than life itself.

“Every day, on this day, down the ages we will recall several other heroes of democracy such as Kudirat Abiola, wife of Chief Abiola, who was brutally murdered while in the trenches fighting on the side of the people. ⁣

“We remember Pa Alfred Rewane, one of the heroes of our independence struggle, and Major General Shehu Yar’Adua (retd) who were silenced by the military junta while in pursuit of democracy.⁣

“They gave their yesterday for the liberty that is ours today.” ⁣