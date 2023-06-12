JAMB Reveals When Cut-Off Mark For Varsities Will Be Released

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is scheduled to decide on the admission cut-off for 2023 into universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions.

The decision will take place at an event hosted at the National Judicial Institute.

Key figures from tertiary institutions and regulatory bodies, such as the National Universities Commission, the National Board for Technical Education, and the National Commission for Colleges of Education, will be present.

The meeting will involve discussing various critical issues concerning the education sector, including the performance of candidates, application statistics, and evaluation of the 2023 admission exercise, according to the Director of Public Affairs at JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

According to JAMB, “The meeting is also expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions and set admission guidelines.

“Only two representatives from each tertiary institution, including the Head of the Institution and an official nominated by the Head, will be allowed to attend.”

The meeting will also decide the minimum admissible score for all tertiary institution admissions in Nigeria.

Recall that the board in 2022 granted institutions the authority to set their minimum allowable admission cut-off marks, which couldn’t be reduced once adopted.