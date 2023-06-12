‘It Was Horrible To Think I Will Return To My Village After My Gospel Music’ – Singer Kcee

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has revealed many critics had thought he would not make money from his joint gospel album with Okwesili Eze Group, ‘Cultural Praise’.

Naija News reports that the ‘Limpopo’ crooner during a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos, disclosed he made more money from the gospel album than his entire secular music career.

According to Kcee, he knew the project was going to be a commercial success even before it was released and it turned out to be his most streamed project ever.

He said, “When I did the gospel [album] and a lot of people were like, It’s over, he is actually going close to his village. Now he’s taking the music to the village.

“That was horrible. When I heard that I was like, okay, let’s see how that works. And it didn’t happen. I made more money from it [the gospel album]; more than any ever before in my whole career”

Kcee Reacts To Asa’s Idiot Statement

Meanwhile, Kcee has reacted to his female colleague, Asa’s outburst against him last year.

It would be recalled that Asa during an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio, referred to Kcee as an “idiot.”

She said, “For Kcee, finishing ahead of me [in Star Quest] is like a Grammy award for him. He is such an idiot.”

Reacting to her outburst in a recent interview with GoldMyne TV, Kcee said Asa’s love or hate, adds nothing to his pocket.

He, however, said he is a fan of Asa’s music, stressing that she is a motivation to many.