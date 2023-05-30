Singer Kcee Reacts To Asa’s Idiot Statement

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has reacted to his female colleague, Asa’s outburst against him last year.

It would be recalled that Asa during an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio, referred to Kcee as an “idiot.”

She said, “For Kcee, finishing ahead of me [in Star Quest] is like a Grammy award for him. He is such an idiot.”

Reacting to her outburst in a recent interview with GoldMyne TV, Kcee said Asa’s love or hate, adds nothing to his pocket.

He, however, said he is a fan of Asa’s music, stressing that she is a motivation to many.

He said, “I’m a legend. I don’t listen to no one. I don’t care about what anybody say about me. I have the right to say whatever I wanna say at anytime, anywhere.

“I still believe I love her [Asa’s] songs and I love her music. I’m her fan. If she loves me or hates me, it adds nothing to my pocket.”