I Will Fulfill Every Promise Made To Nigerians During Campaign – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to diligently fulfill every component of his electoral promises during the electioneering campaign to Nigerians.

Tinubu made the promise on Monday in his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians as President, Naija News reports.

He also vowed that his administration will be faithful to truth, equity, and justice, adding that his government will exercise its authority and mandate to govern with fairness, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to always uphold the dignity of all Nigerians.

He said: “On my part and that of my administration, I pledge anew our commitment to diligently fulfilling every component of our electoral pact with the people – the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“We shall be faithful to the truth. Faithful to equity. And faithful to justice. We shall exercise our authority and mandate to govern with fairness, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to always uphold the dignity of all our people.

“On this note, I wish us all a happy Democracy Day celebration and pray that the light of liberty shall never be extinguished in our land.”

Tinubu also enjoined all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to strengthening this form of government of free peoples that has been the guiding light these past 24 years.

He also asked elected public officials at various levels in both the executive and legislative arms of government to recommit themselves to offering selfless service to the people and deliver concrete democracy dividends in accordance with their electoral promises.

He added: “On this year’s Democracy Day, I enjoin us all to rededicate ourselves to strengthening this form of government of free peoples that has been our guiding light these past 24 years.

“In particular, those of us who have been privileged to be elected into public offices at various levels in both the executive and legislative arms of government must recommit ourselves to offering selfless service to the people, and delivering concrete democracy dividends in accordance with our electoral promises.”