Don’t Be Like Buhari Who Appointed “Johnny Just-comes” – APC Chieftain Tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been cautioned against making the same mistake allegedly done by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari while choosing members of his cabinet and other appointees.

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the party’s national caucus, Chief Sam Nkire alleged that despite the long time it took him to make appointments, Buhari appointed “Johnny Just-comes” into his cabinet at the expense of those who had worked faithfully for the party for many years.

He added that Buhari failed to reward the hard work and loyalty of those who helped him to power and got to a point where his wife, Aisha Buhari, had to go public to denounce him.

Nkire made the allegation in a statement yesterday and urged President Tinubu not to make the same error.

He disclosed that Buhari during his time as President was sent a 50-man list from the 36 states and Abuja, which included party leaders like himself, but he (Buhari) kept procrastinating the announcement until many on that list waited and died.

The APC stalwart stated that he had nothing against Tinubu forming a government of national unity, but called on the President to include founding members of APC, such as Dr. Musa Kwankwaso and others who left the party due to Buhari’s style of leadership.

Nkire ended by appealing to Nigerians to support President Tinubu in the task of building Nigeria.