Uche Maduagwu Drops Bombshell About Sexuality Of 95% Nigerian Male Celebrities

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has claimed that 95 percent of Nigerian male celebrities are bisexual.

Naija News reports that the thespian made the assertion in a post via his Instagram page while issuing a warning to those judging him about his sexuality.

According to Uche Maduagwu, he isn’t the only bisexual male celebrity in Nigeria adding that many male celebrities are also involved.

He said, “Don’t judge me, you are not God. I dey follow woman and man, 95% of Nigerian male celebs dey do am, both married and single. I repeat 95% of Naija male celebs dey follow both woman and man. Truth is bitter but that is the beautiful reality.

“A male celeb was following others to laugh at me yesterday at an event in Ikoyi but e dey follow women and men too. So why all the double standards?”

See Wetin Polygamy Dey Cause

Meanwhile, Uche Maduagwu has mocked Yul Edochie following a heated argument with his second wife, Judy Austin, on social media.

Naija News reports that Yul on Sunday, June 4, 2023, took to his Facebook page to express his displeasure about Judy’s recent actions and addictions to her phone.

The duo was captured exchanging words, with Yul emphatically telling Judy to put down her cell phone to avoid undivided attention.

Captioning the post, Yul Edochie further lamented how Judy always fails to listen to him, adding he is getting tired of the situation.

Angered by the actor’s action of sharing the video on social media without her consent, Judy vowed to shock her husband.

She shared a video of herself and husband having another quarrel and then wrote; “Since Yul Edochie decided to embarrass me by posting the video i made with my phone on the internet without my consent, i will shock him. It is now game oo”

The actor could be heard in the background of the video saying, ‘I am getting fed up. I am going to do something you wouldn’t like.”

Reacting to the video, Uche, in the comment section of a popular blog, mocked Yul saying they lacked spiritual maturity.