‘See Wetin Polygamy Dey Cause’ – Uche Maduagwu Mocks Yul Edochie Over Heated Argument With Judy

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has mocked Yul Edochie following a heated argument with his second wife, Judy Austin, on social media.

Naija News reports that Yul on Sunday, June 4, 2023, took to his Facebook page to express his displeasure about Judy’s recent actions and addictions to her phone.

The duo was captured exchanging words, with Yul emphatically telling Judy to put down her cell phone to avoid undivided attention.

Captioning the post, Yul Edochie further lamented how Judy always fails to listen to him, adding he is getting tired of the situation.

He wrote, “I don’t understand why I cannot talk to Judy and she’ll listen to me. I’m getting tired of this whole thing. I found this video she made and I had to post it”

Angered by the actor’s action of sharing the video on social media without her consent, Judy vowed to shock her husband.

She shared a video of herself and husband having another quarrel and then wrote; “Since Yul Edochie decided to embarrass me by posting the video i made with my phone on the internet without my consent, i will shock him. It is now game oo”

The actor could be heard in the background of the video saying, ‘I am getting fed up. I am going to do something you wouldn’t like.”

Reacting to the video, Uche, in the comment section of a popular blog, mocked Yul saying they lacked spiritual maturity.

He wrote: “OMG, this is lack of spiritual Maturity, you Na see WETIN POLYGAMY DEY cause? Sir PETE go DEY so disappointed with this. God bless MAY.”