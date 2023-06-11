Ohanaeze Ndigbo Denies Earlier Reaction To Emefiele’s Arrest, Warn Nigerians Against Fraudsters 

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has denied reports of an earlier reaction to the arrest of the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the State Security Service (SSS).

Naija News recalls President Bola Tinubu had, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced the suspension of Emefiele.

This platform understands that in an earlier statement associated with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo made available to newsmen by its Director of National Interest Matters, Mazi Chima Uzor, the group said the suspension and subsequent arrest of Emefiele did not follow due process.

The said statement, which was issued by an acclaimed Ohanaeze’s director of national interest matters, Chima Uzor, added that what President Tinubu did is purely a witchhunt and a deliberate attempt by the administration to alienate Igbos from public office, arguing that Tinubu took the step because the Igbo region did not vote for him during the 2023 elections, adding that Emefiele should have been allowed to complete his tenure as the CBN Governor.

However, the Igbo group has disowned reports of its reaction to Emefiele’s arrest saying Nigerians should be warned against fraudsters.

But reacting, Ohanaeze President-General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in a statement on Saturday, said the Igbo group never commented on the suspension and arrest of the CBN governor.

He said the office of the director of national interest matters does not exist in the Ohanaeze leadership structure. while describing the said Uzor as an “impersonator” who is not known to the group.

The president-general appealed to the country’s security agencies to intervene in the matter, which he noted, was a criminal impersonation.

He warned Nigerians to be alert for “many fraudsters who are tarnishing the good image and reputation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo” by making false publications in the group’s name for selfish interests.

However, giving the group’s position on the suspended CBN’s arrest, Iwuanyanwu observed that Ohanaeze has no plan to interfere with the investigation of Emefiele by the SSS and other security agencies but the group will intervene if a court of law establishes his innocence.

He stated that “Ohanaeze also has no intention whatsoever to interfere with the disciplinary actions by the government on officials of the government.

“Individuals have the right to go to court and when the court of law proves the individual innocent and Ohanaeze is convinced that the individual is innocent, Ohanaeze will take every step necessary to assist the individual,” he said.

“On the other hand, if the individual is guilty, Ohanaeze will be unable to assist.”