‘It Is Clear We’re Not Compatible’ – Wife Of Davido’s Cousin Alleges Threat To Life

Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of Davido’s cousin, Shina Rambo, has cried out over a threat to her life.

Naija News reports that Korth has been ranting on social media for some days now over her loggerhead with Sina Rambo.

In a post shared on Instagram, Korth said her estranged husband should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

She further urged Adeleke’s family to compel their son for a divorce and allow them to co-parent.

According to her, she and David’s cousin are no longer compatible and she desires to be free from his shackles.

She wrote: “If anything happens hold Sina Rambo responsible o, threat to my life, Sina please divorce me in peace and let’s co-parent. We are not compatible and it’s clear.

“Sina, please free me from your shackles I want to be free and loved and validated the way I am supposed to be. Sina leave me and my baby alone.

“We need nothing from you. Let this be known. Sina and family grant me my divorce and leave me alone!!! Silence but dangerous please leave me alone and go marry suits.

“I beg tell him to give divorce I am done, Sina go and find your missing ribs because marriage is not by force. When love is gone it’s gone! Free me”

Recall that the couple had been involved in a messy fight, Korth called out Rambo on social media and accused him of being a deadbeat father.

She also accused him of cheating, taking money from her without paying back, and owing the hospital where their baby was delivered in the USA.