Cook-A-Thon: Hilda Baci Reacts As Chef Dammy Attempts To Break Her Record

Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has offered advice to her colleague, Damilola Adeparusi, who is currently in a 120-hour cook-a-thon challenge.

Naija News reports that in an attempt to break Guinness World Records, Hilda, in May 2023, surpassed the current record holder, Lata Tondon, after cooking for 100 hours and 40 minutes.

Although Hilda’s record is yet to be certified by the GWR, Chef Dami is undertaking a 120-hour cooking marathon to surpass Hilda’s record.

Amidst the controversies that have trailed the new development, Hilda in a post via Twitter on Sunday applauded the boldness of Damilola in taking up the cooking challenge.

She wrote: “The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits.

“Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit. #DreamsUnleashed”

Five Things You Should Know About Undergraduate Cook

– Born Damilola Adeparusi, the young chef now fondly addressed as Chef Dammy is an Ekiti indigene and is attempting to break the record in Ilupeju, Ekiti.

– Dammy is a 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate at the Federal University of Oye Ekiti.

– Besides being a cook, Damilola is also a poet, songwriter, and editor. Her official social media pages carry these titles as well.

– Dammy is a vivaciously curious person, noting via her official pages her love for researching and learning about new things.

– She is representing a church, Spirit Word Global Mission, in the cook-a-thon currently in Ekiti State and is attempting to break Hilda’s 100hrs record with her 120 hours goal.