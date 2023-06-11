Buhari Did Not Give Benefit To Abiola Family Despite GCFR Recognition – Jamiu

One of the children of Late MKO Abiola, Jamiu has revealed how ex-president Muhammadu failed to give the family benefits despite recognising their father as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Naija News recalls that Buhari recognised Abiola as GCFR in 2018 and moved Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12.

The decision was taken by Buhari after recognising that Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was annulled by the military.

Jamiu in an interview with Vanguard almost 30 years after the death of his father noted that no benefit followed Tinubu’s declaration.

Speaking on how his family felt about the declaration of their father as GCFR he said, “Once again, it is a big family. I doubt that there is a standard opinion. I was thrilled that the Buhari administration took that step. I am even sure that previous Presidents now regret not doing the same since it is the right thing to do.

“That was why I joined President Buhari’s ‘Next Level’ second-term campaign effort. After our inauguration, I did all I could to ensure his victory. The recognition of both my father and mother was something for which I struggled. I had written books about their struggles, spending millions of naira and giving away copies for free.

“I had given all members of the Lagos State Assembly copies for free as far back as 2016. I even sent free copies to all exco members of the Ambode administration and countless copies to former President Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, monarchs, ministers, members of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“It was, therefore, a moment of immeasurable joy when the Federal Government honoured my father in June 2018. The only thing I did not like was that there was no mention of my mother, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, who had led the struggle after my father’s incarceration and had also been killed.

“But 10 months later, the government inserted her name in the Women’s Hall of Fame as a martyr of Nigeria’s democracy, which came as a relief to me and my siblings.”

Jamiu in his take on Buhari not giving the family benefits said, “The family was not given any presidential entitlements by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Even my dad’s house was not maintained by the Buhari administration as is done for previous Presidents.

“But the most painful aspect is the lack of police security as extended to other former or late leaders. This was why our dear matriarch, Alhaja Adebisi Abiola, who has been taking care of my father’s large family as much as she can, following the death of my mother, was exposed to an armed robbery attack in my father’s house.

“This is something that should never have happened in the house of a former President to his senior wife or any member of his family.”