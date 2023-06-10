Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 10th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 10th June 2023.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, from office with immediate effect. This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy, according to a statement on Friday by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

Vanguard: INFORMED stakeholders of the Niger Delta have sent words to President Bola Tinubu, who, last week, in Abuja, directed Service Chiefs, heads of security, and intelligence agencies to “crush” oil thieves. The stakeholders are telling him to calm down, study, and discern the real issues before churning out orders.

ThisDay: President Bola Tinubu yesterday suspended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele from office with immediate effect. Emefiele was subsequently directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to CBN’s Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Shonubi, who will act as the Central Bank Governor.

The Nation: The suspension yesterday of Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu may have been triggered by the probe instituted against him last week by the House of Representatives, The Nation learnt last night. News of the CBN governor’s suspension was broken by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

Daily Trust: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended Godwin Emefiele, the embattled governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It was learnt that officials of State Security Service (SSS) have also arrested him.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.