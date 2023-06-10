Iga Swiatek Defeats Muchova To Win Her Third French Open

Iga Swiatek defeated Karolina Muchova to win her third French Open in four years and keep dominating the court at the prestigious Roland Garros.

The first seed had a great chance to defeat the 43rd-ranked Muchova, but she had to put in a lot of effort to beat her 6-2 5-7 6-4 at Roland Garros on Saturday, June 10.

In the French Open final, it was 4-3 when Czech’s Muchova, 26, made a break, but Poland’s Iga Swiatek, 22, rallied to win.

Muchova had incredible perseverance to rally from a set and 3-0 down, turn around an earlier one-sided match, and came within two service holds of winning her first grand slam.

Swiatek made a double fault on her first match point, which is one of the cruelest ways to lose. But she bounced back to successfully defend the grand slam.

Since Justine Henin in 2007, only Swiatek has successfully defended the French Open title. She has now won four Grand Slam tournaments in four years.

During her on-court victory speech at Roland Garros, Iga Swiatek said, “I wouldn’t be here without my team, sorry for being a bit difficult

“I’m really happy we can be satisfied and celebrate now.”

While Muchova said, “It was so close yet so far. That’s what happens when you play one of the best in Iga.”