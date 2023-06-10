I Was Shocked When I Heard Emefiele Was In DSS Custody – Agbakoba

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, has described the arrest of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as a shock.

Naija News recalls that the DSS had earlier confirmed that Emefiele was in its custody after initial denial.

Reacting to the development via a statement on Saturday, Agbakoba questioned what role the DSS would play in Emefiele’s arrest and prosecution.

The senior lawyer noted that Emefiele’s suspension did not come as a surprise to him as his tenure was way beyond monetary policy.

However, he insisted that the role of the DSS is internal security and it is not within its jurisdiction to arrest Emefiele.

The statement read, “The suspension of the Governor of the CBN from office is not a surprise as his tenure was way beyond monetary policy.

“But confirmation by DSS that Governor Emefiele is in its custody comes as a shock.

“The statutory role of DSS is internal security and I shudder to think what role DSS will play in this matter? The rule of law says it all can the relevant agency responsible for Governor Emefiele step forward, but this excludes the DSS unless this has security implications.”