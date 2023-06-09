‘Labour Party Rep-Elect Apologizes After Recognizing Tinubu As His President’

The Labour Party (LP) has claimed a member of the House of Representatives-elect on the party’s platform, Amobi Ogah has apologized after hailing President Bola Tinubu.

Ogah was said to have apologized to the party after the video of him hailing President Buhari went viral on the internet.

The reported apology was made known in a statement on Friday by the Acting national publicity secretary of Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh.

According to Ifoh, though Ogah has a personal right to air his views, his position on Tinubu is his personal opinion and does not represent the stand of the Labour Party.

Naija News recalls after a meeting on Thursday with Tinubu on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, Ogah had praised Tinubu, saying he never knew the President was so intelligent and ready to serve Nigeria.

“Today is my best day. Today, I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my president talking. In fact, I’ve never known that this man is so intelligent,” he said.

But the Labour Party has disowned the statement of the member-elect, stating that while the party has no personal grievance against Tinubu, it is in court hoping to retrieve the mandate of its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Ogah’s submission is contrary to the position of the party.

The Labour Party spokesman said, “Though as a first time and newly elected lawmaker, the member-elect made the utterance which is clearly within his rights as an individual as enshrined in the laws of the land however, the party has a view quite different from what the honourable member was quoted to have said.

“As an individual, he does not have the mandate to speak for the party and therefore cannot claim to be standing on the platform of the LP to do same, giving views that are diametrically opposed to what LP stands for.

“Labour Party is presently in the tribunal hoping to retrieve our mandate which was expressively given to our presidential candidate on the February 25, and every testament emanating from the tribunal points to the fact that Labour Party clearly won the election but was robbed. We have remained resolute to our belief that justice will be done and so soon.”

He Has Apologized

While apologizing to the party’s supporters, Ifoh added that Ogah has apologized to the leadership of the Labour Party over his recent statement.

He said, “We as a party insist that the route to His Excellency must be excellent and anything other than that amounts to a mockery of democracy.

“We urge millions of our party members who are offended by Hon Ogah’s interview which has since gone viral to maintain their cool as the lawmaker has regretted his actions and has tendered unreserved apologies to the party.”