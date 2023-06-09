‘Politics Is Over’ – Keyamo Reacts As Labour Party Lawmaker Hails Tinubu

The immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has hailed a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Amobi Ogah, for his commendation of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that Ogah, the House of Representatives member-elect for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, hailed the President for convening a meeting with the Senators-Elect and House of Representatives members-elect of the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking after the meeting was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, Ogah expressed delight at meeting the President ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the National Assembly.

The Labour Party (LP) member said he is so happy to see the President talking and exchanging pleasantries with the incoming lawmakers at the meeting,

Ogah added that he never knew that the President is so “intelligent” and prepared to serve the country, stressing that he saw the love and affection Tinubu has for Nigeria.

Reacting in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Friday morning, Keyamo said the statement by the LP member-elect has shown that politics is over and serious governance has begun.

The former minister added that the country is now one and the people are now united following the conclusion of the 2023 elections.

He wrote: “Politics is over and serious governance begins. It’s now one nation and one people. The Labour Party House of Representatives member from Abia State just displayed that spirit.”