President Tinubu Meets Kwankwaso In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It would be recalled that Kwankwaso was also the candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in the February 25th, presidential elections in Nigeria.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.

Naija News however reports this is not the first meeting between the two leaders after Tinubu emerged winner of the presidential election but it is the first after he was inaugurated as President.

Tinubu had in May held a meeting with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, one of his opponents in the February 25, 2023 elections, signalling a desire for unity and collaboration.

Kwankwaso, who ran on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and secured a victory in Kano State, a stronghold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), placed fourth in the overall election results.

Sources confirmed that the two leaders spent several hours together in Paris, the capital of France.

During their meeting, Tinubu reportedly emphasized the importance of reaching out to political associates and fostering a spirit of cooperation among them.

The President-elect and Kwankwaso agreed to continue their discussions in subsequent meetings.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the meeting between them lasted for over four hours behind closed doors.