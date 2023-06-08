Breaking: PDP G-5 In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

Four former governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the current governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde are meeting privately with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja’s Presidential Villa.

The group, known as the G-5 governors, entered the State House around 4:21 pm and headed directly to the President’s office.

In attendance are Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and current governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Wike has been a frequent visitor to the State House, with this marking his third visit in one week.

The G-5 governors were previously noted for working against their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25 presidential election.