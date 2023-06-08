Anambra PDP Chairman Denies Saying Peter Obi Rigged Election

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, has condemned claims that he accused the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of rigging the February 25 presidential election in Anambra.

Nwobu asserts that his statement was distorted to distract public attention.

In a statement delivered via the deputy director of media and publicity of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Committee, Uloka Chibuike, Nwobu insisted that the petition filed by his party at the tribunal was against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not the Labour Party or Peter Obi.

The statement denounced the fabrication and referred to it as a “deliberate attempt by a few innuendos to discredit and blackmail Chief Nwobu.”

It was affirmed that Nwobu testified on June 7, 2023, as Atiku Abubakar and the PDP’s 11th witness, emphasizing INEC’s failure to comply with its election guidelines for real-time electronic transmission of polling unit results.

The statement further clarified that Nwobu explicitly told the tribunal that the Labour Party had won the presidential election in Anambra, not that Obi had rigged it.

He indicated that the dispute was with INEC and not with the Labour Party.

The PDP called on the public to disregard the false news and warned online bloggers against promoting sensational headlines without thorough investigation.

It vowed to present all evidence against INEC and the APC to demonstrate that the presidential mandate given to Atiku Abubakar by the majority of Nigerians had been wrongly appropriated and that the situation must be addressed to retrieve the mandate from the APC.