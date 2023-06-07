Nigerians Send Stern Warning To Bobrisky As US Socialite Blac Chyna Unveils Him As Ambassador For Her Company

American model, actress, and socialite, Blac Chyna, has signed Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky as a brand ambassador for her luxury hairline, Hearts Pure.

The US Reality TV star took to her Instagram account to announce the development.

She stated that she is excited to welcome the crossdresser to the team.

“Bobrisky I am so excited that you are now a part of the Hearts Pure team,” Chyna said.

Bobrisky on his part, also took to his Instagram account to thank the model for trusting him with her brand.

He wrote, “Thank you sis for giving me the opportunity to be your ambassador to @hearts.pure.brand @blacchyna.”

Reacting to the good news, netizens warned the crossdresser who is known for his controversial disposition to be well-behaved and not insult his employer if any issue arises.

See some Nigerians’ reactions below,

Cynthia, “Why would blac chyna choose a man over a woman.”

Pamadha, “No mess this connect up oh. Through blac chyna, if you play your game well you done blow world wide be that.”

Layo, “No go do like Tiamiyu control your mouth, no too much grammer. If you disgrace us follow there go Gambia.”

Stinkk, “Bob do well with this one oh. No go fight with her oh, We are rooting for you, honestly do a good job.”

Yomi Gold, “No one does this hair thing better.”

Ada, “Congrats, wow. This is huge, we popping soon.”

Tashaz, “Just behave well sha.”

Nuella, “You deserve it. Because if na hair you carry first class.”

Fara, “You guys look alike.”

Isioma, “When it comes to hair, give it up for Bob. I know you will do well with the brand.”