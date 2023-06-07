67 Senators-elect Are Backing Yari For Senate President – Ningi

A former Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Abdul Ningi, has claimed that sixty-seven senators-elect are backing the Senate Presidency ambition of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Recall that Yari has insisted on running for the office of Senate President despite the All Progressives Congress (APC) choosing a former Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for the nation’s number three position.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Ningi said more Senators are still coming to join Yari’s camp to increase the numbers of senators elect.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is a member of Yari’s campaign, said senators-elect should be allowed to choose their leaders.

He said: “Our latest count, we had 67 as of yesterday (Tuesday) night, and more are coming by the grace of God,” he said.

“I’m not a member of the APC, I don’t know how the working committee of the APC works, but over 20 years we have seen consistent friction where people are imposed on the national assembly beginning with Enwerem and Chuba.

“Allow the senators, in my opinion, to choose whoever they want. The PDP had also made similar mistakes and I thought the APC should not have followed suit. Just as the party chooses its chairman, allow the senators to also choose their leader.”

Speaking further, Senator Ningi said the former Zamfara governor has the capacity to lead, adding that Yari’s campaign is not about money.

He added: “Yes, Yari can lead the senate, and that is why we are following him, that is why we are backing him. We have also been leaders in the Senate. We were not only in the Senate, but we held principal positions.

“You need experienced hands like us to be able to guide you to achieve what is required. If we make a mistake in choosing our leader, we have every right to remove him. Yari’s campaign is not about money.”

Ningi added that Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu; Imo Senator, Osita Izunaso, and Niger State Senator,Sani Musa are supporting Yari to become the next Senate President.