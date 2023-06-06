Polytechnics In Nigeria To Receive N130 Million Each For Skill Acquisition

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved N130m for each polytechnic in the country as part of its 2023 intervention program.

TETFund’s Director of Infrastructure, Buhari Mika’Ilu, confirmed this during a workshop in Abuja on Tuesday, noting that the funds are intended to boost skill acquisition in polytechnics nationwide.

The intervention, according to Mika’Ilu, aims to strengthen the National Board for Technical Education’s efforts to improve the capabilities of polytechnics to fulfil their mission.

The funds will primarily be used to assist institutions in meeting basic requirements for accreditation, focusing on projects that are academically relevant, enhancing essential instructional materials and equipment, and improving capacities for the use of procured equipment.

“Funds are allocated in line with the provision of the Establishment Act and guided towards addressing critical and essential needs of the beneficiary institutions for the improvement of quality and maintenance of standards in the tertiary educational institutions,” Mika’Ilu stated.

He also highlighted that the NBTE had been instrumental in advocating for skill enhancement within Nigeria’s education system, a call to which the fund responded by prioritizing the 2023 zonal allocation for polytechnics.

Since the start of the zonal intervention in 2016, TETFund has allocated over N52 billion to participating polytechnics.

Mika’Ilu expressed hope that the intervention would eventually aid institutions in reviving skills and improving the employability of their graduates.

The total sum allocated for zonal intervention for 2023 is N60.29 billion, with N9.23 billion earmarked specifically for polytechnics.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, urged the rectors of polytechnics to seek innovative approaches to skill development and devise effective solutions to enhance the quality and relevance of technical education.

He underscored the importance of skills development and entrepreneurship as means for individuals to pursue opportunities and solve problems through innovation.

He also noted the significance of aligning educational systems with labour market demands.