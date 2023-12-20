Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Workers Protest Over Unpaid Wages

Staff at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Owo, Ondo State, protested on Wednesday against the non-payment of their salaries and benefits for the previous ten months.

During the demonstration, the irate employees, who are members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational with associated institutions, blocked the institution’s main gate.

Naija News reports that with leaves in their hand, the demonstrators were chanting anti-government and anti-school songs.

They demanded that the state government honor all unpaid salaries owed to their members and impose a N35,000 salary award for the personnel of the polytechnic in accordance with federal regulations.

The SSANIP Chairman Nafiu Okoro, who spoke during the protest, detailed that some workers at the polytechnic had died prematurely as a result of discrepancies in salary payments to union members.

Okoro revealed that the administration of the state-owned polytechnic owed its employees more than ten months’ worth of salary.

He said, “All non-teaching staff comprising of NASU and SSANIP agreed that the government should pay all our outstanding salaries running to over 10 months.

Story continues below advertisement

“The N35,000 wage being paid to workers as palliatives in Ondo State should be extended to the institution.”