I Wrote My PhD On Boko Haram – Lawmaker Explains Why Terrorism Increases – [Video]

The Senator-elect for Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim, said on Tuesday that he wrote his second PhD on Boko Haram.

The lawmaker disclosed this while speaking on a topic – ‘Arresting Insecurity And Growing Violent Attacks’ on the Channels Television programme Politics Today.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain noted that Nigeria had spent a huge amount of money in the last 20 years to fight against terrorism, yet, Boko Haram terrorists still operate in the country.

According to him, Boko Haram is a political problem that must be dealt with in a different way the government and military have been approaching it.

“I wrote my second PhD on Boko Haram. Nigeria has spent $1.2trn on Boko Haram in the last 20 years. Children have left NDA as lieutenants; they have become Major generals in Boko Haram, and the war is still there – Jimoh Ibrahim.

“Is the military a challenge to herself? No. Boko Haram is a political problem, so you have to socialise politically to solve Boko Haram. The first thing for Mr Presidn to do is to withdraw his soldiers from the front of Boko Haram and return them to the barracks,” Ibrahim said.

Responding further to a question by the interviewer, the lawmaker said: “Do you think Boko Haram will carry gun and be shooting himself? When you use a conventional strategy to approach unconventional war, you are going to fail.

“The military strategy here isn’t the best. The military is using a conventional war strategy to confront unconventional war. Boko Haram is an unconventional war.

“You can’t deploy troops; you need to look for information gathering, socialization, look for stakeholders. We are not in Russia or Ukraine.

When asked what he would advise President Bola Tinubu to do to end Boko Haram, Ibrahim said: “You have to socialise domestically… Assuming you have spent 10% of N1.2 trillion on political socialization, Boko Haram will have disappeared. But you spent 89% on factors that are not significant to confront Boko Haram; Boko Haram will be there… who will stop it?”

Watch the interview below: