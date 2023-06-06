Popular University Of Ibadan Professor Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen

A professor of social and environmental forestry at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, Opeyemi Ajewole has been shot dead by unknown armed men.

Naija News reports that Oyo police spokesman Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

“The matter is under investigation. Updates would be provided accordingly, please,” he was quoted as saying.

Ajewole was said to have been murdered on Monday night while reportedly heading home.