Zamfara Police Rescue Nine Kidnapped Children

Zamfara State command of the Nigeria Police Force has reportedly rescued nine kidnapped victims from their abductors.

The victims were said to have been abducted by armed bandits from Gora-Namaye Community in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News recalls that some armed bandits on Saturday attacked some communities in the same Maradun LGA killing some innocent persons.

Confirming the rescue of the victims while addressing journalists in Gusau, the state capital on Sunday, the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said: “On 3rd June 2023 at about 2014hrs information was received from the district Head of Gora-Namaye village in Maradun LGA that nine children comprising males and females who their parents sent to fetch firewood in the bush were intercepted and abducted by armed bandits.

“Receiving the report, the joint police and other security agencies mobilized to the scene and commenced a search and rescue operation that led to the rescue of the children.”

The police spokesperson said the command had already reunited the victims with their families unconditionally.

“Efforts are still on in tracing the hoodlums for prosecution,” Abubakar said.