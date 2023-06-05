Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 5th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 4th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N750 and sell at N755 on 4th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N750 Selling Rate N755

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Dr. (Mrs) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola has emerged as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wema Bank Plc.

Her appointment was confirmed during the weekend days after the retirement of the former Board Chairman, Babatunde Kasali, who has attained the retirement age in line with the Bank’s Articles of Association, Naija News reports.

A statement confirming her appointment noted that Olorunshola joined the bank as a Non-Executive Director in 2022 and, until her new position, was the Chairman of the Board’s Nomination and Governance Committee.

Before her work relationship with Wema Bank, Olorunshola had worked with Unilever Nigeria Plc for fifteen (15) years with experience spanning the supply chain, business re-engineering and process management.