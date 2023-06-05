Melaye Reacts As Yahaya Bello, Ajaka Trade Words Over Violent Attack

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye has condemned the bloody clash between Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Ajaka.

Naija News reported on Saturday that Governor Bello’s convoy was attacked around the Naval base, when he was returning to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, from his Abuja trip.

In a statement, the Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, claimed that suspected thugs loyal to Ajaka were responsible for the attack on the convoy of the governor which led to five aides of the governor sustaining injuries.

However, in reaction to the allegation, the Director of Communications, Muritala Yakubu Organisation, Farouk Audu, in a statement, claimed that it was instead Ajaka’s camp that was attacked and escaped assassination.

In a statement in Lokoja over the weekend, Melaye said the clash between the two parties was uncalled for and a clear threat to the peaceful conduct of the state governorship election scheduled for November 11.

The former Kogi lawmaker also called on both Governor Bello and the SDP candidate not to heat up Kogi State with any chaos or crisis, adding that the peace of the state is paramount.

He said: “I am still being briefed about the details of the attack. I am aware that both the Governor and the SDP candidate’s team are trading blame over the attack.

“If the reports are anything to go by; I, Senator Dino Melaye, the Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemn in the strongest sense of it, such an incidence.

“I call on both Governor Yahaya Bello and the SDP candidate not to heat up Kogi State with any chaos or crisis.

“The peace of Kogi State is paramount at all times.”

Melaye also called on the Bola Tinubu government to immediately probe the sad incident and ensure those involved are brought to book regardless of their status in society.

He added: “I call on the Federal Government of Nigeria as led by Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use the Office of President of Nigeria that he currently occupies (pending the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Court) to immediately commence investigation into the GYB/SDP clash and ensure those involved are brought to book regardless of how highly placed they may be.”