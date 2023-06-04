Yahaya Bello’s Convoy Attack: SDP’s Muritala Ajaka Replies Gov

The camp of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has reacted to the allegation levelled against him by the state government over the attack on Governor Yahaya Bello‘s convoy.

Naija News reported on Saturday that Bello’s convoy was attacked when he was returning to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, from his Abuja trip.

The thugs reportedly laid in wait for the governor’s convoy a few kilometres from the Naval base.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, confirmed the incident via a statement.

The commissioner claimed that the thugs were sent by the former Deputy Publicity of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, who is now the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11th governorship election in Kogi State.

He said, “The supporters of the SDP Governorship candidate, having sighted Governor Bello’s convoy, blocked the road, and some of his armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the convoy of the Governor.

“A Tundra branded with the logo of the SDP and with SDP flags also blocked the Governor’s vehicle, and occupants of the SDP-branded Tundra were armed with rifles and shotguns. The Governor left the scene unscathed, and there is no cause for panic as the Governor is in high spirits.”

However, in reaction to the allegation, the Director of Communications, Muritala Yakubu Organisation, Faruk Adejo Audu, in a statement, asserted that it was instead Ajaka’s camp that was attacked and escaped assassination.

Ajaka’s camp claimed that on his way to Lokoja with his convoy, his car was forced to stop by armed men on power bikes and a Toyota Hilux truck.

The statement alleged that the attackers were joined by a Mercedes Benz Limousine with Governor Bello’s official crest accompanied by an open pickup loaded with masked and hooded men bearing AK-47 assault rifles.

Audu further submitted that “The men jumped down and began shooting at Ajaka’s car and all other cars in the motorcade. They shot for over 5 minutes at Ajaka’s bulletproof car unprovoked. When they ceased, Ajaka’s car, a Lexus SUV though bulletproof was totally damaged and demobilized. Mr. Ajaka who was on his way to keep an appointment with the Mai Geri, a first-class traditional ruler of Lokoja and The Attah Igala in Idah decided to abort the journey and return to Abuja after conferring with the Commander of the Lokoja Naval Base.”