Armed Thugs Open Fire On Governor Yahaya Bello’s Convoy

Unidentified assailants have reportedly attacked the convoy of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News understands that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 12:30 pm when the governor was returning to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, from his Abuja trip.

The thugs reportedly laid in wait for the governor’s convoy a few kilometers from the Naval base.

Speaking via a statement on Saturday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, confirmed the incident.

The commissioner claimed that the thugs were sent by the former Deputy Publicity of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, who is now the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11th governorship election in Kogi State.

He said, “The supporters of the SDP Governorship candidate, having sighted Governor Bello’s convoy, blocked the road, and some of his armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the convoy of the Governor.

“A Tundra branded with the logo of the SDP and with SDP flags also blocked the Governor’s vehicle, and occupants of the SDP-branded Tundra were armed with rifles and shotguns. The Governor left the scene unscathed, and there is no cause for panic as the Governor is in high spirits”.

Fanwo, however, urged APC stalwarts in the state not to get involved in a reprisal attack and remain calm as security agents are handling the situation.