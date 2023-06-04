Real Madrid Terminates Eden Hazard’s Contract

Spanish professional football club, Real Madrid, has parted ways with Belgian star, Eden Hazard.

Naija News understands that Madrid ended their four years contract deal with the 32-year-old on mutual agreement on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The club confirmed the development in a publication on its official website on Saturday saying: “Real Madrid CF and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will be released from the club as of June 30, 2023.

“Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage.”

Recall that Hazard joined La Casa Blanca in 2019 and had endured a tough spell at the Spanish side since he left Chelsea.

The attacking midfielder had failed to live up to expectations from when he signed for Real Madrid.

During his four years in Spain, the Belgian won the European Cup, Club World Cup, European Super Cup, two Leagues, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

Meanwhile, Everton players have voted Super Eagles’ star, Alex Iwobi, as the players’ player of the season at the club.

Following successful individual campaigns, Jordan Pickford and the Nigerian footballer took home the top honours at the Everton Men’s End of Season Awards on Friday, June 2.

Pickford won Player of the Season for the second consecutive season, after receiving 42.3% of the total votes, which indicated that his supporters valued his outstanding season-long contributions to the team, Naija News reports.

In the 2022-2023 season, Pickford made 124 saves in the Premier League which is the third-highest number of saves made by any goalkeeper in the just-concluded league campaign.

As for Iwobi, the Nigeria international won the Players’ Player award for continuing his stellar performance from the previous season, contributing an astonishing eight assists which was the most from a single player at the club this season.

He played a vital part in a variety of different positions as he ended the season with two goals for the team.

This is the first time in the football career of the 27-year-old versatile Nigerian footballer that he has been so honoured since he joined the club in 2019.

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman’s game-winning goal against Leeds United took up the keenly contested club award for Season’s Best Goal.

On the last day of the campaign, Everton overcame Bournemouth 1-0 to narrowly escape relegation for the second successive season.