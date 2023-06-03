Why Is NLC Going On Strike When Nigerians Have Accepted Petrol Price Hike – Osewa Queries

Nairaland owner, Seun Osewa has reacted to the plan by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on a nationwide strike next Wednesday over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in his inaugural speech declared that “fuel subsidy is gone,” a development that led to the hike in the price of petrol across the country.

Following the announcement by the President, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) reviewed its pump price for the product from about N185 to over N500.

Since the move by the oil corporation, the NLC has asked for a reversal of the removal of fuel subsidy and threatened to protest next Wednesday over the hike in petrol price.

Reacting to the development in a post on his Twitter page, Osewa queried the labour union on the rationale behind the strike, since most Nigerians have accepted the price.

He also stressed that many are glad to be out hustling instead of sleeping at fuel stations.

He said: “Nigerians have accepted the petrol price hike after it eliminated the queues at filling stations. They are glad to be out hustling instead of sleeping at fuel stations. Why is NLC threatening to go on strike over a done deal? If you support them, why? Is this political?”