NLC Declares Nationwide Strike Over Fuel Subsidy Removal, Petrol Price Hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced a plan to embark on a nationwide strike from next Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Naija News reports that the NLC took the decision during an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday (today) to deliberate on the recent increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

The meeting, which commenced a few minutes past 12 pm, was attended by executive members of the affiliate unions of the congress.

The trade union group had kicked against the removal of the fuel subsidy announced by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29, while delivering his inaugural speech.

However, after an emergency meeting of the union’s NEC in Abuja today, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said the government, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, had up until Wednesday next week to revert to the old price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise referred to as petrol.

Ajaero added that failure of the Federal Government to meet the ultimatum would attract an indefinite protest across the country.