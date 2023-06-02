Why Nigeria Can’t Solve Forex Exchange, Fuel Subsidy Problems – Bwala

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala has said the country cannot solve the foreign exchange and fuel subsidy problems.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the PDP chieftain stated that to think the two economic policies can be solved without a drastic change is the definition of insanity.

Bwala said the country cannot solve the fuel subsidy problem with the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, in charge.

He added that the nation will continue to have issues with the Foreign Exchange (Forex) until the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is removed.

He wrote: “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them – Albert Einstein.

“To think that you can solve Forex exchange problems as well as fuel subsidy with Godwin Emefule and Mele Kyari is the definition of insanity.”

There Is No Going Back On Fuel Subsidy Removal – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said there is no going back on the removal of fuel subsidy.

Kyari said this on Thursday during a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing the party chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and members of the NWC, the NNPC boss said the removal of fuel subsidy is final, and that there is no going back on the policy.

Kyari argued that the economy of the country can no longer be paying for fuel subsidy, stressing that Nigeria would run into more debts under the prevailing subsidy regime.