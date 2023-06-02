Oyo Assembly Sacks Irepo LG Chairman

The chairman of Irepo Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State, Lateef Sulaiman Adediran, has been sacked.

The politician was accused of diverting public funds.

Naija News recalls that Adeniran was earlier suspended last week by the State House of Assembly.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, declared last week that the council’s Vice chairman, Hon. Joel, would take over the council administration activities pending the outcome of the committee to investigate the allegations against Adediran.

In the latest development, the lawmakers, during their plenary session on Thursday, June 2, in Ibadan, said that the embattled chairman was sacked following the presentation and adoption of the report of the Joint Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and State Honors, Public Accounts, Finance and Appropriation.

The Assembly added that the joint committee investigated allegations of running the local government with impunity levelled against the embattled chairman.

The lawmakers insisted that the removal of Adediran from office was in line with Section 21 of the Local Government Law, 2001, as amended.

While the council’s vice chairman is still acting as chairman, the Leader of the House, Busari Adegbenro, is asked to fill in immediately.

The lawmakers said, “The report found the local government Chairman culpable of allegations of diversion of public funds meant for the purchase of Toyota Camry 2016 model.

“Recall that the chairman, Mr Lateef Sulaiman Adediran, had earlier been indicted by the office of the Auditor-General for Local Government in the State.

“The House also directed the executive arm of government through the Ministries of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and Justice to ensure that Mr. Lateef Sulaiman Adediran refund a sum #4,616,800.00 to the coffers of Irepo Local Government, being the difference between unreasonable #5.8m spent on replacement of covers of exercise books.”