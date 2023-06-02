Fuel Subsidy: Oluwo Of Iwo Sends Message To Nigerians

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has sent a message to Nigerians over the removal of fuel subsidy which has led to a hike in the price of fuel.

The monarch argued that the subsidy removal will cut down on avoidable wastage.

He stated this via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem on Friday.

The Oluwo explained that subsidy removal is to stop the illegal enrichment of a few individuals at the detriment of the Nigerian masses.

He described President Bola Tinubu as a leader with the key interest in the people’s welfare.

The monarch urged Nigerians to endure the temporary hardship and assured them that there will be a multiplication of dividends of democracy.

He however called on the President to put up temporary measures to cushion the effect on the economy.

In his words, “The long-term effect will be to the advantage of the innocent Nigerians.

“I am an optimist. Every Nigerian should be. The greatness of Nigeria should be our collective assignment and happiness. The subsidy system is an organized crime to enrich a few rich Nigerians. It’s inimical to the growth and survival of our dear country. No government can survive in Nigeria by paying subsidies on petrol consumption.

“Subsidy removal is a blessing in disguise. Tinubu is a leader with unquantifiable administrative prowess. Nigerians should exercise patience with him. All his major contenders in the election have earlier pledged subsidy removal during their respective party campaigns. Let’s be honest and patriotic by supporting this government to succeed.

“The president should fast track the implementation of a national palliative that will decimate the immediate effect of subsidy removal on Nigerians.

“Tinubu is a national asset and a pride. We have given Nigerians our best from the South West. We exercise no doubt in his administrative prowess for renewed hope. Nigerians are safe under him.

“The removal regime will eventually put us on track. I appeal to Nigerians most especially the labour union to give President Tinubu the benefit of the doubt. Industrial action and protests will do more harm than good to our economy. He needs our cooperation to cut wastage and strengthen our economy.

“In advanced countries, they subsidize housing and health, not petroleum. I will look forward to such things in this new government soon.”