“We Are In Very Difficult Moment” – Adamu Reacts To Petrol Subsidy Removal

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said Nigeria has been placed in a very difficult situation with the removal of petrol subsidy.

Recall that Tinubu, during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday, declared that his administration would not continue to pay subsidy on petroleum products.

The President said given the high opportunity cost the Federal Government was suffering to fund subsidy, it was no longer justifiable to continue. Tinubu asserted that since there was no provision for subsidy in the budget from June 2023, it stands removed.

Speaking on Wednesday when he received some APC governors at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Adamu said the timing the fuel subsidy removal would be challenging for Nigerians.

He said, “We’re in a very difficult moment and you have come at a very difficult period. Even with the timing so, of the lifting of the fuel subsidy, this is going to be very specially challenging to us, particularly to you because you’re where it matters most.

“For us, anything that we want to say to you is adherence to the manifesto as much as you can. We have a general framework for the governance of the country and you represent those who fly the flag of the party it is expected that whatever you do, you will have in mind the manifesto that the party gives the country.

“You as the chief executive officers of the states must key into this manifesto but there are peculiarities, there are priorities you must have set and you’re bound to do as much as you can to meet the expectations of those who voted for us.

“From national politics, you’re the shock absorbers in the various states of the federation. You live with the people. You wake up with the people and you work with them. The expectation is that you could have a better appreciation of their pains as citizens of this country. So, a lot of expectations will be on you as governors of the federating units of this great country.

“As far as the party is concerned, we’ll give you every cooperation you need. If you have any problem, turn to us and we’ll give you the best advice as we can. But whatever we do with you, you’re the one wearing the shoes and know where it pinches.”