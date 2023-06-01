Rita Edochie Gives Update On May Edochie’s Marriage Crisis

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to the internet to share an update on May Edochie’s marriage situation.

The veteran actress, who has always shown her support for May while condemning Yul Edochie and his second wife for their insensitive actions, took to Instagram to make a cryptic post about them.

She announced that it has been two months since her nephew, Kambilinachukwu Edochie died, adding that May and the rest of her children are doing well as they struggle to get over the painful loss.

She wrote: “LET THE DRAMA KING AND DRAMA DEVIL KNOW THIS.

“KAMBILI MY SON, TODAY MARKS EXACTLY TWO MONTHS SINCE YOU DEPARTED THIS SINFUL WORLD, TO THE GREAT BEYOND. OUR CONSOLATION IS THAT YOU ARE RESTING IN THE BOSOM OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST.

“MY SON, YOU ARE GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN. WE ARE TRYING TO COPE WITH THE VACUUM YOUR UNTIMELY DEATH LEFT IN OUR HEARTS, BY LOOKING ONTO THE GOOD LORD TO GRANT US THE FORTITUDE TO BEAR THE LOSS.

“YOUR MOTHER QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE BE DOING GREAT AND TRYING HER BEST TO BE MORE STRONG.

“YOUR SIBLINGS ARE FINE TOO THOUGH THEY MISS YOU BUT IT IS WELL.”