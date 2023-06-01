Photos: Governors, Ex-Governors Visit Buhari In Daura (Full List)

Some current state governors as well as immediate past governors on Thursday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

It is understood that the Governors were on a courtesy visit to the former Nigerian leader.

Naija News reports the delegation included the Governors of Nasarawa, Ogun, Lagos, Imo, Bauchi, Katsina, Gombe, and the immediate past Governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, Kano, Niger, and Plateau.

The current Deputy Governor of Kano State was also part of the team.

See the photos below as shared by a former media aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad.

Speaking on the visit, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the visit was a courtesy and thank you visit from the Nigerian Governors Forum.

He added that they used the opportunity to wish ex-President Buhari well as he starts another phase of life.

“Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum paid a courtesy visit to the former President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura home, in Katsina State.

“We thanked him for working cohesively with Governors of all the states in Nigeria, irrespective of their political orientation.

“We also wished him well as he starts another journey in his life,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on Twitter.